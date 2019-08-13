Celebrate Tim Tebow’s Birthday With His Greatest Moments

Tim Tebow was born August 14, 1987 in the Philippines.

Tebow will celebrate his 32nd birthday Wednesday. While Tebow has faced down his fair share of critics, few athletes in American history have had the impact he has. (RELATED: Trump Forced To Sell Autographed Tim Tebow Helmet)

Tebow burst onto the scene as a star quarterback at Florida, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2007 as a sophomore, and leading the Gators to two national championships in 2006, and 2008 respectively. His halftime speech during the 2008 championship game against Oklahoma remains the stuff of legends.

If that speech doesn’t fire you up for football season, I don’t know what will. Following his legendary college career, Tebow spent a few years in the NFL.

His best season came in 2011 when he led the Denver Broncos to a division title and a playoff win, despite having a completion percentage below 50%.

Tebow’s career fizzled out after 2011, but his career as a professional athlete has not. Tebow has been steadily climbing the ranks of the New York Mets minor league, and could soon make an appearance in the major’s. Tebow is still relatively young, so I wouldn’t count him out in his latest venture. (RELATED: Jose Canseco Offers To ‘Help’ Tim Tebow)

Tebow has also been a role model off the field, using his platform to help the less fortunate. Between his accomplishments on the field, and his charitable work off of it, Tebow has become an inspiration to many.

Happy birthday, Tim!