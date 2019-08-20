Joe Biden Remembers When MLK And RFK Were Assassinated … ‘In The 70s’

Former Vice President Joe Biden incorrectly referred to Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy as having been “assassinated in the ’70s, late 70” during a Tuesday campaign event in Urbandale, Iowa.

WATCH:

“Just like in my generation when I got out of school, when Bobby Kennedy and Dr. King had been assassinated, in the ’70s, late 70 when I got engaged,” Biden said, “um, you know, up to that time remember – none of you women will know this but a couple men may remember – that was a time in the early, late ’60s, early ’60s and ’60s … ”

The noted civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. died by an assassin’s bullet in April 1968. In June of that same year, then Democratic New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy, a former U.S. Attorney General and the brother of former President John F. Kennedy, was also assassinated.

Biden did seem to get his decades correct later in the sentence, having attended college and law school in the early to mid-’60s. (RELATED: Biden Bizarrely Says There’s Three Genders, Then Grabs Young Female Questioner By The Arm And Insists He Loves Gay People)

The former vice president’s long history of gaffes and misstatements is well documented, but have seemed more commonplace since announcing his latest presidential bid. Most recently, the Democratic presidential candidate told a mostly Asian and Hispanic audience that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”