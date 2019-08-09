Biden Bizarrely Says There’s Three Genders, Then Grabs Young Female Questioner By The Arm And Insists He Loves Gay People

Former Vice President Joe Biden said there were “at least three” genders while walking through a crowd at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate then shook someone else’s hand before turning around and pulling the arm of the young female questioner to get her attention and tell her he was the “first one” to support gay marriage.

The interaction was captured on video and shared by Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk:

My team just forwarded this video to me Watch former Vice President Biden forcefully grab one of our young field staffers at yesterday’s Iowa State Fair after she asked him how many genders there are pic.twitter.com/1qmpJxJlzO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 9, 2019

“Mr. Vice President, I’m a student here and I’m wondering, how many genders are there?” the female questioner, later identified as a Turning Point USA field staffer named Katie, said.

“Pardon me?” asked Biden.

“How many genders are there?” Katie repeated.

“There are at least three,” Biden responded.

“What are they?” asked Katie.

“Don’t play games with me kid,” said Biden as he walked away. But a few seconds later he turned around, grabbed her arm, and said, “By the way, first one to come out for [gay] marriage was me.” (RELATED: Laura Ingraham Describes Her Own Biden ‘Touch-And-Go Moment’)

Katie appeared to have asked the question in an effort to provoke a response from Biden and later reacted to the interaction in an interview with TP USA:

My name is Katie. I am born and raised in Iowa, and I’m currently a student in Iowa. Today I showed up at the state fair to ask former Vice President Joe Biden a question about gender. When I asked the question it took a few seconds for the question to register, and then he responded with ‘three.’ I asked a follow-up question. I asked, ‘Okay, what are they?’ Joe Biden looked at me and said, ‘Don’t mess with me, kid.’ I started to walk away, and then it doesn’t stop there. He grabs my arm and then pulls me back to make eye contact with him again and he yells something about marriage at me. So I walked away and was mad, just very very mad that someone would actually treat me like that.

While many instances of Biden touching women are undoubtedly innocuous, the former vice president has come under fire for placing his hands in inappropriate places and for longer than some are comfortable with. Several women have come forward to accuse him of touching them inappropriately.

During a 2010 interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Biden said gay marriage was “inevitable.”