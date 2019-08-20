Watch Keri Russell In The Trailer For ‘Antlers’

Keri Russell’s new movie “Antlers” looks like it’s going to be terrifying.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, become entwined with a young student harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.”

Judging from the trailer for the movie, which also features Jesse Plemons, this one is going to be pretty scary. It looks absolutely horrifying in the best way possible. (RELATED: Watch Danny McBride In The Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones‘)

Give it a watch below.

As I’ve said many times before, I’m not a big fan of horror movies at all. They’re not really my thing unless they’re great or can play off the nostalgia factor at a high level.

There’s nothing better than a horror film/show that takes place several decades ago. That’s why I thought “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” looked so interesting.

Now, “Antlers” doesn’t exactly have that vibe going for it, but it still looks very interesting. Plus, Keri Russell is an amazing actress.

She makes great content, and she’s the perfect casting choice for a menacing horror film.

There’s no locked in release date for “Antlers” yet, but it might be one worth checking out once it gets released.