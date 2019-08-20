Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly had their sights on living in a castle, Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II resides, to be more exact.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly originally wanted to move into Windsor Castle after getting married, but the queen suggested otherwise, per a report in the Sunday Times, according to Harper’s Bazaar in a piece published Tuesday.

According to royal correspondent, Roya Nikkhah, the royal couple asked the queen if “living quarters [at Windsor Castle] could be made available after their marriage.”

The head of the monarch instead reportedly, “politely but firmly suggested” other housing arrangements and they now live at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of the castle “which is said to be her favorite home.” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

According to the report:

Windsor is the largest inhabited palace in the world, with about 1,000 rooms, Nikkhah reported. It’s possible the Sussexes were eyeing empty bedrooms in the private apartments or former residences on the castle grounds that could be converted into a new home, royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sunday Times. “But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there,” he added.

The former “Suits” actress and her husband moved into the 5-bedroom cottage earlier this year after leaving Kensington Palace, just before the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison, in May. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

Before moving in the place had to be renovated/upgraded for the privacy and safety of the royals. Some reports have the construction costing up to $2.9 million dollars before the duke and duchess moved in in the spring.

As previously reported, some of those renovations included sound-proofing the place to block out the noise from planes flying in and out of Heathrow airport. Other upgrades included making a yoga studio for Markle, who is an avid yogi, creating a modern kitchen designed by the duchess and a “state-of-the-art” nursery.