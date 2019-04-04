Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Officially Moved To Windsor Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally moved into their new home — Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor grounds — just ahead of the birth of their first child.

According to People magazine Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved out of their home at Kensington Palace and to their new place just steps away from where they tied the knot in a gorgeous royal ceremony one year earlier.

It all comes on the heels of numerous reports that the former "Suits" actress and her royal husband had planned to move to their home in March just ahead of the birth of their child that has been described as being due in spring of 2019.

“This is a very happy time for Meghan and Harry,” a source reportedly shared. “This baby has brought them even closer.”

After the duke and duchess wed last May, they moved into Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. But the place was only a two-bedroom home and once the royals were expecting, plans had to be made to find a home that would accommodate the new royal family.

Before the expectant Markle and Harry could move to the cottage, the place had to undergo major renovations to upgrade the home and make it a viable place for the royal family.

As previously reported, some of those renovations reportedly included sound-proofing the place to block out the noise from planes flying in and out of Heathrow airport. Other upgrades reportedly included making a yoga studio for Markle, who is an avid yogi, creating a modern kitchen designed by the duchess and a “state-of-the-art” nursery.