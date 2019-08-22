Media

Beto O’Rourke Dubs Fox News ‘State T.V.’ Following Sarah Huckabee Sanders Hire

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke reacts during a kickoff rally on the streets of El Paso, Texas, U.S., March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media after giving an interview to Fox News at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

REUTERS/Leah Millis

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas dubbed Fox News “State T.V.” after news broke that former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had taken a job with the network.

The Hill tweeted the news Thursday that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be joining the Fox News Network as a contributor. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Lands At Fox News)

And O’Rourke responded within the hour.

O’Rourke was far from the only critic of Sanders’ move.

Sanders will be joining former White House staffers under the broad Fox umbrella — Hope Hicks and Raj Shah both work for Fox Corp.

Not to mention her own father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.


Sanders is expected to make her debut on the cable news channel on “Fox & Friends” Sept. 6.