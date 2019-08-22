Beto O’Rourke Dubs Fox News ‘State T.V.’ Following Sarah Huckabee Sanders Hire

Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas dubbed Fox News “State T.V.” after news broke that former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had taken a job with the network.

The Hill tweeted the news Thursday that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be joining the Fox News Network as a contributor. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Lands At Fox News)

JUST IN: Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes Fox News contributor https://t.co/E6dxCQEmrx pic.twitter.com/JoKL3Iv37R — The Hill (@thehill) August 22, 2019

And O’Rourke responded within the hour.

O’Rourke was far from the only critic of Sanders’ move.

The Trump regime grift continues. Spicer on DWTS, Sanders on Fox News… the only punishment for lying to the American people seems to be million dollar contracts. — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) August 22, 2019

Sanders will be joining former White House staffers under the broad Fox umbrella — Hope Hicks and Raj Shah both work for Fox Corp.

Three former top White House communications officials are now at Fox. — Hope Hicks, Fox Corp EVP and chief comms officer — Raj Shah, Fox Corp SVP — Sarah Sanders, Fox News contributor — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 22, 2019

Not to mention her own father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

Family ties, Fox style: Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins her father Mike as a Fox contributor. I’m sure we’ll see a father-daughter segment at some point. Fox also has a father-son pair in host Steve and reporter Peter Doocy. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2019



Sanders is expected to make her debut on the cable news channel on “Fox & Friends” Sept. 6.