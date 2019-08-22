Trump Has Officially Freaked Out The Liberal Media

President Donald Trump called himself the “chosen one” while looking up at the heavens yesterday, and the liberal media is losing it.

Trump expressed his initial disinterest in combating China financially and noted that he is in this position only because previous presidents have allowed the United States to be abused by the previous trade deals. (RELATED: Media, Politicians Won’t Stop Talking About The Possibility Of A Recession. Does The Reason Why Have To Do With Trump’s Reelection?)

He continued by saying, “Somebody had to do it. I am the chosen one. Somebody had to do it, so I’m taking on China.”

The liberal media’s reaction has been more than comical, with MSNBC going so far as to make a mash up for their morning news segment, Morning Joe.

Tune in to see how much President Trump has freaked out the media this week.