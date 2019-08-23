Watch Ashton Kutcher In The Trailer For Part 7 Of ‘The Ranch’

Netflix released the trailer for part seven of “The Ranch” on Friday.

The show, which is coming to an end after part eight airs in 2020, is one of the best shows on TV and it’s one of the greatest shows Netflix has ever made. (RELATED: ‘The Ranch’ Will End On Netflix After Season 4 Finishes In 2020)

Judging from the trailer for part seven, Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott will both be in prime form as their hilarious characters in the hit show about a family’s ranch in Colorado.

I know great TV when I see it, and there’s no doubt “The Ranch” is right up there with the best of it. Give the trailer for part seven a look below.

I honestly can’t see what happens in part seven. Even after Danny Masterson left the show, the quality didn’t dip at all.

Kutcher and Elliott are hilarious as a father/son combo, and the show does a great job shining a light on what life is like in rural America.

Yes, it’s funny but it also covers some extremely serious topics as well. Right now, there’s nothing else on TV like it.

Tune in September 13 to watch part seven of the outstanding series from Netflix. Once I finish, I’ll make sure to update you all with my thoughts.

I’m guessing I’m going to like it a lot.