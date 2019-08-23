CNN Pundit Ana Navarro: Donald Trump Is The ‘Enemy’ Of Morality

CNN contributor Ana Navarro accused President Donald Trump of being the “enemy” of conservative principles and, indeed, the “American presidency” altogether Friday on CNN.

“He’s an enemy to sanity, he’s an enemy to stability,” Navarro said of Donald Trump.

“He’s an enemy to the American presidency. He’s an enemy of decency and of morality, and frankly, he’s an enemy of conservative and Republican principles, because if you are a Republican, you are a free trader. You are not for trade wars. You’re not for tariffs. You’re not for running a $1 trillion deficit. You’re not for antagonizing allies and coddling foes.” (RELATED: CNN’s Ana Navarro Does Her Nails During Immigration Debate Segment)

She continued, “When you see a president who is using the bully pulpit of the presidency to attack other Americans, to break international relations, to cause an instability and chaos, and I think what he’s trying to do is distract us from the fact that he inspired a white supremacist to go hunt down Latinos, and that he capitulated to the NRA and that, you know, his economy is going so badly!” (RELATED: Ana Navarro Loses It When Steve Cortes Says She’s On The Left)

Finally, she accused Trump of being “irresponsible, impulsive, ignorant, and short-sighted.”

Navarro has long occupied the role of the anti-Trump Republican on CNN’s airwaves. She has said that Trump is “unfit” to be a human and compared him to someone with Alzheimer’s disease.