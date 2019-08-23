Politics

Ocasio-Cortez Takes Another Whack At Electoral College, Calls It ‘Affirmative Action’ For Rural Americans

U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took another swing at the Electoral College on Friday, referring to it as “affirmative action” for rural Americans.

Ocasio-Cortez began by attacking Fox News, tweeting, “I see Fox News is big mad about abolishing the electoral college. So let’s talk about it. 1) If the GOP were the “silent majority” they claim, they wouldn’t be so scared of a popular vote. They *know* they aren’t the majority. They rely on establishing minority rule for power.”

The freshman congresswoman then argued that the Electoral College is the reason that “a handful of states DO determine elections” rather than the only thing standing in the way of that. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Is So Urgent That She’s Mad GOP Wants To Vote On It)

Ocasio-Cortez then claimed that because most states have rural areas, the argument that “the Electoral College is provides ‘fairness’ to rural Americans over coastal states doesn’t hold any water whatsoever.”

She concluded by referring to the Electoral College as “affirmative action” for rural Americans — in spite of the fact that she had just claimed that the EC didn’t actually provide an advantage to rural Americans — and then argued that other groups who had been disenfranchised might be more deserving of such an advantage.

Fox News host Dana Perino had called out Ocasio-Cortez on the EC on Wednesday.

WATCH: