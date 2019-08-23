RBG Treated For Malignant Tumor On Pancreas

The Supreme Court revealed Friday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was recently treated for a malignant tumor on her pancreas.

MSNBC’s Pete Williams had the details in a segment of “MSNBC Live”:

She had outpatient radiation treatment that began August 5th to treat a tumor on her pancreas. The court says that this abnormality was first detected after a routine blood test in early July. A biopsy was performed in late July at Sloan Kettering and confirmed what the court describes as a localized malignant tumor, and as part of the treatment, a bile stent was placed. The court says she tolerated the procedure well … But has otherwise maintained an active schedule. The court says the tumor was treated definitively and there’s no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. She will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans and no further treatment is needed at this time.

Williams went on to say that, in spite of this most recent setback, he didn’t see Ginsburg stepping down any time soon. “What you are really asking is will she step down? I will say no. She consistently said as long as she is healthy enough to do the work, she will stay on the Supreme Court. There is nothing in the statement that indicates that will change her plans at all. It says she has responded well. No further treatment is needed. It just looks like at this point from what we know, yet another case, where Ruth Bader Ginsburg, because she is so careful with her health and so often gets check ups that they are dealt with in an early way, she will continue to stay on the Court. I can’t see anything here to lead me to believe she will change her plans.” (RELATED: Justice Ginsburg Returns To The Court After Cancer Surgery)

Ginsburg had a previous surgery to remove cancerous nodules on her lung last year.