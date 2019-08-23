Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Robbie Hayes Clarifies Sex Tape Rumor With Lindsie Chrisley

Former “Bachelorette” star Robbie Hayes finally broke his silence regarding the alleged sex tape between him and Todd Chrisley’s daughter.

Last week, news broke that Lindsie Chrisley had filed a police report claiming her father was extorting her over the alleged sex tape, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

#Bachelorette alum Robbie Hayes slams claims that he made a sex tape with Lindsie Chrisley. pic.twitter.com/OygvFK1Q8c — Access (@accessonline) August 22, 2019

“We didn’t make a sex tape,” “Bachelorette” contestant Hayes clarified during a podcast episode of “Housewives And Vanderpump.”

“I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles,” Hayes said. “Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on. No consent from either end, which kind of debunks [the sex tape claim].” (RELATED: Does Chrisley Really Know Best? Reality Star Accused Of Extortion Scheme Over Daughter’s Sex Tape)

Lindsie was reportedly threatened by her father and brother to help cover up their alleged tax evasion or the sex tape would be released.

NEW: Todd Chrisley is accused of trying to extort his own daughter with a sex tape, just a month before he was charged with federal tax evasion and bank fraud. Lindsie Chrisley told police her dad tried extorting her to get her to lie about his tax issues https://t.co/xt1xhJGjqP — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 15, 2019

Everything about this story sounds terrifying. First of all, a sexual encounter being accidentally recorded by your friends’ dog camera is weird and something I’ve never considered happening before.

Secondly, I can’t imagine what it’s like to have your family members extort you over a sex tape. That’s crazy and a little disgusting.