Watch Behind The Scenes Video For The ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Enemies By Monday’

The Paramount Network recently dropped an awesome inside look at the latest “Yellowstone” episode.

“Enemies by Monday” was the ninth episode of the second season, and has set us up for a wild finale. There was a lot to unpack in the episode, but no moment was more important than Tate being kidnapped by the Beck Brothers. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Enemies By Monday’ Ends In Tragedy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 21, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

“You’ve got to put yourself on the shoulder of everybody watching at this point because everybody watching at this point is like ‘when do the gloves come off?’ Well, I guess they just did,” star Kevin Costner said about Tate being kidnapped at the end of the episode.

Luke Grimes, the man who plays Kayce, added, “He has nothing to do with this. He’s just an innocent kid. So, they’re pushing the buttons as hard as they can.”

Watch the full inside look below.

“Enemies by Monday” was explosive. Literally. The cast breaks down everything from Jimmy’s emotional journey to that heart-wrenching cliffhanger. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/GNb4Co81GV — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 22, 2019

I can’t wait to see what we get next week in the season finale. I expect it to be complete and absolute chaos. As Costner said in the video above, the gloves are finally all the way off. There’s not walking anything back at this point.

The Becks made the decision to snatch Tate. They had already signed their death warrants after going after Beth.

Now, they’re just piling it on when it comes to giving the Duttons reasons to kill them.

Wednesday night truly can’t get here soon enough. I have no idea how the second season will end, but I fully expect us to be on the edge of our seats the whole time.

Make sure to tune in on the Paramount Network to watch it all go down. You know I’ll be locked in and watching with the rest of you.