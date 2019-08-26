Bret Baier Takes The Stage, Busts Out ‘Rapper’s Delight’ — At A Rascal Flatts Concert

Fox News anchor Bret Baier delivered his own rendition of the Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” at a Rascal Flatts concert Saturday.

Baier reacted to the experience on Instagram, saying, “Ok that was crazy! I was called up on stage at the @rascalflatts concert to sing @official_sugarhillgang’s Rapper’s Delight (something I have done at @acchampionship in Lake Tahoe). But a concert! Yeah— sure!”

Video showed Baier rocking the mic and working the crowd just before he introduced the band.

.@BretBaier just showed up on stage for this Rascal Flatts concert and it was exactly what you’d think. pic.twitter.com/yLH4Whpjky — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) August 25, 2019

The newsman has done this before, as he said — including one time at his Fox News show’s holiday party, alongside the Sugarhill Gang, complete with an ugly Christmas suit. (RELATED: FNC’s Bret Baier Raps With The Sugarhill Gang)