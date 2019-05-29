Bret Baier Responds To Mueller: ‘This Was Not No Collusion, No Obstruction’

Fox News host Bret Baier claimed Robert Mueller’s statement Wednesday refuted President Donald Trump’s contention that Mueller’s report exonerated him.

“This was not – as the president says time and time again – no collusion, no obstruction,” Baier said on Fox’s “America’s Newsroom.”

Trump claimed that Mueller’s report served as a “Complete and Total EXONERATION,” although Mueller made clear that this is not the case. (RELATED: Trump Reacts To Mueller’s Statement On Russia Investigation)

Baier noted that Mueller clarified in his statement at the Department of Justice that he could not say whether or not the president committed a crime.

“He said specifically if they had found that the president did not commit a crime on obstruction, they would have said that, and then went into specific details about the DOJ policy and why they couldn’t move forward with anything else than their decision,” Baier said.

WATCH:

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that,” Mueller said during his statement. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

Mueller also added what some Democrats see as an implied call for impeachment.

“The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing,” Mueller said.

