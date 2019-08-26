Evening Update: Antifa College Professor, University Of Phoenix Scandal, Harvey Weinstein Latest

It’s Monday, which means we’re back with another episode of Patriots Evening Update.

Video columnist Anders Hagstrom heads over to the Daily Caller News Foundation to talk to editor in chief Chris Bedford about the massive University of Phoenix scandal and reporter Shelby Talcott about an Antifa-affiliated college professor. Then, he headed back to the Daily Caller to talk about the latest in Harvey Weinstein’s rape case with entertainment reporter Lauryn Overhultz.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!