Andrew Yang Jumps Ahead Of Pete Buttigieg, Comes In 3rd For Voters Under 30: Emerson Poll

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang jumped ahead of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in an August Emerson College national poll.

The poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead at 31% among Democratic primary voters, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 24%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 15%, California Sen. Kamala Harris at 10% and Yang at 4%.

Buttigieg and Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York follow Yang at 3%. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Will Have Spot On September Debate Stage)

“Mayor Pete Buttigieg has seen his poll numbers drop all summer and is now at 3%, behind Andrew Yang who is at 4%. Mayor Pete has raised enough money to stay in the race for now but will need a strong debate performance to remain relevant,” Director of Emerson Polling Spencer Kimball said in a statement.

The entrepreneur from New York came in third place among Democratic primary voters between the ages of 18 to 29, earning 17% compared to Sanders’s 29% and Biden’s 23%.

Among 18-29 Year Old: Sanders 29%

Biden 23%

Yang 17% — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 27, 2019

The most important issues for voters, according to the survey, is the economy at 26%, health care at 20%, immigration at 14% and the environment at 11%. The least important issues include social issues at 8%, foreign policy or terrorism at 7%, impeachment and gun policy both at 5%, and education at 4%.

The poll, conducted on Aug. 24-26, surveyed a total of 1,458 registered voters — 627 of which were Democratic primary or caucus voters. The margin of error among Democratic primary voters is plus or minus 3.9%. The total poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5%.

Yang released his $4.9 trillion plan to tackle climate change Monday. The plan aims to create 100% renewable energy, reach complete decarbonization, tax fossil fuels, set zero-emission standards for all new cars and create a fully green economy by 2050.

The non-career politician is also known for his Universal Basic Income proposal called the “Freedom Dividend,” which would give every American citizen over the age of 18 $1,000 per month.

The Freedom Dividend aims to “enable all Americans to pay their bills, educate themselves, start businesses, be more creative, stay healthy, relocate for work, spend time with their children, take care of loved ones, and have a real stake in the future,” his website states.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.