Pro-Trump Super PAC Mobilizing On Behalf Of Dan Bishop In North Carolina’s Special Election

One of the largest pro-Trump super PACs is mobilizing on behalf of Republican candidate Dan Bishop in a North Carolina special election.

The Committee to Defend the President will be spending over $200,000 in independent expenditures on the Bishop campaign ahead of the state’s 9th Congressional District election scheduled for Sept. 10. The super PAC pledge includes $150,000 on TV advertising across the district, as well as $40,000 on strategic digital advertising, $12,500 on a grassroots team and $5,000 that will go straight to Bishop’s campaign, according to the Committee to Defend the President.

The election in the district President Donald Trump won in 2016 by over 11 percentage points will make up for the 2018 midterm election, reported Politico.

Bishop is replacing former Republican Mark Harris, who held an unofficial lead of roughly 900 votes during the 2018 election and bowed out of the election in February, citing health concerns. He is running against Democrat Dan McCready. (RELATED: Tears In The Courtroom As Son Of GOP’s Mark Harris Contradicts Him During Ballot Harvesting Hearing)

“This race is about Donald Trump,” senior adviser to the Bishop campaign Jim Blaine said, according to Politico. “Dan’s embraced Trump 100%.”

Blaine added that McCready “started out way ahead in terms of money, organization, name identification and public sympathy because of the circumstances surrounding the 2018 election.”

“If Dan Bishop overcomes those disadvantages and wins, it is a testament to the durability of the Trump coalition and the NRCC and RNC’s and ability to get a full-fledged general election effort stood up in three months,” he continued.

Trump tweeted about his support for Bishop on Tuesday, citing McCready’s stance on immigration and gun rights.

Looking forward to being with Dan Bishop in two weeks, in North Carolina. His opponent believes in Open Borders and Sanctuary Cities, and won’t protect your Second Amendment! https://t.co/nSX2yuXAb1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

The Republican National Committee has also reportedly spent $1.5 million, which includes funding for Bishop in the special election, across the state as of Tuesday. Additionally, about $4 million has been spent in total across the state by both the National Republican Campaign Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund, according to Politico.

Bishop did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Committee to Defend the President chairman Ted Harvey’s comments will be added should they be received.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.