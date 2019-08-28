Ed Sheeran Announces Big Break From Music Career

Singer Ed Sheeran made a big announcement regarding his music career during his concert Tuesday night.

Sheeran, 28, announced he would be taking a significant break from music, according to a report published by the New York Post. The “Shape Of You” singer made the announcement to the crowd at his final concert in Ipswich, England. The performance marked his 260th concert.

Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s going into semi-retirement now that his Divide World Tour has officially concluded. The singer said he wants to spend time with his wife Cherry Seaborn and reportedly wants to start a family with her soon. pic.twitter.com/PIDqHfkPe1 — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) August 28, 2019

“There is something very bittersweet about it,” Sheeran told fans. “I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

“See you in a few years time,” he added.

The news comes after Sheeran dropped his fourth studio album “No.6 Collaborations Project.” The album debuted in the number one spot in 12 separate countries, The New York Post reported. (RELATED: Ed Sheeran Confirms He’s Married In Song Lyrics On New Albums)

Despite Sheeran’s new album success, he faces some legal battles. In two weeks, Sheeran will appear in court over allegations he stole part of “Thinking Of You” from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” The English singer is being sued for $100 million.

Ed Sheeran announces break from music! “See you in a few years. As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over 2 years & this is the last day. This is my last gig for probably 18 months. I’m starting a life with Cherry. I can’t spend the next 20 years on the road” pic.twitter.com/n6C5nKSuWL — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) August 28, 2019

On top of that, Sheeran is not collecting royalties from his song “Shape Of You” after another round of appropriation allegations from musician Sam Chokri.

Sheeran seems like he needs to take some time to get his act together. I really hope he didn’t lift music from another artist. I like Sheeran’s music, but I’ll be disappointed if he stole part of it from someone else.