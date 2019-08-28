Ilhan Omar: Trump Will Do Anything To ‘Impoverish Black And Brown People’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed Tuesday that President Donald Trump would spare nothing to hurt and “dehumanize” people of color.

“This administration just okayed deporting children with cancer,” Ilhan Omar said. “There’s no length Trump isn’t willing to go to target, dehumanize, and impoverish black and brown people.”

This administration just okayed deporting children with cancer. There’s no length Trump isn’t willing to go to target, dehumanize, and impoverish black and brown people. https://t.co/mx84d20y4W — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2019

The congresswoman said this in response to the news Tuesday that the Trump administration will allow illegal immigrants in the U.S. to face deportation even if they are receiving medical care.

However, as the Daily Caller News Foundation reported, this will not necessarily mean these individuals will be deported, but instead, the determination will be made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), instead of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Omar has accused Trump of racism many times, even falsely claiming last month that the president wants to deport every “black/brown person” in America.

You all should end this charade and accept that this racist president wants every black/brown person deported and Muslims banned His immigration policies say this much! https://t.co/B6czPntRn4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 21, 2019

The president has had some harsh words for Omar, hitting her over her comments on 9/11 and accusing her of hating Jews due to some remarks on Israel and the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. (RELATED: Trump Tweets Video Of Omar’s Comments About 9/11)

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit,” Trump said this month. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”