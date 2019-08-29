It’s Officially Game Day For The Wisconsin Badgers, It’s Time To Crush The USF Bulls

Ladies and gentlemen, game day for my Wisconsin Badgers has arrived.

Today is the day that I’ve waited more than eight months for. Today is the day my Badgers take the field against the USF Bulls to start the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nothing we’ve done before in our past matters anymore. It’s all about what’s right in front of us, and what’s in front of us is the road to a championship.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

First, we’ll take the Big 10 West, then we’ll claw for the B1G title and then we’ll battle it out for a spot in the playoff. That journey begins tonight against the Bulls at 7:00 EST on ESPN.

Tonight is the first step forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 26, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

As you all know, I’m currently in Las Vegas several beers deep ready to soak up all the action. The whole city has been pretty much put on pause as we wait for kickoff of the Badgers game.

Yes, only yours truly, the true King in the North of college football, was able to bring Sin City to a grinding halt.

Everybody is laser focused, we’re locked in, the beer is cold and we’re waiting for the Wisconsin Badgers to run right through the Bulls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:07am PDT

Most of the college football world already knows who Jonathan Taylor is. For those who don’t, they’re going to get a massive introduction tonight.

Now, please excuse me. I have game tape to keep breaking down, more beer to drink and money to gamble. I’ll see you all on the other side.

It’s going to be one hell of a fun ride and go Badgers!