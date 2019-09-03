Conversion Therapy Group Founder Is Gay And Has Serious Regrets

The founder and former leading member of one the nation’s largest conversion therapy programs is gay and has a lot of regrets.

McKrae Game, 51, founded the South Carolina based conversion therapy organization “Hope for Wholeness” and led it for several years before he was abruptly fired by the groups board of directors in 2017. He publicly announced he was a gay last June and reiterated his regrets in an interview with The Post and Courier on Saturday. (RELATED: Church Offers Counseling For Sexually Confused Girls, But Locals Say It’s Conversion Therapy)

“Conversion therapy is not just a lie, but it’s very harmful,” Game said to The Post and Courier. “Because it’s false advertising.”

WATCH:



He added, “I was a religious zealot that hurt people. People said they attempted suicide over me and the things I said to them. People, I know, are in therapy because of me. Why would I want that to continue?”

Conversion therapy for minors is banned in 18 U.S. states including Washington D.C. but not in South Carolina. Approximately 700,000 U.S. adults have undergone conversion therapy, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute, as reported by The Post and Courier.

Game said in a Facebook post last week that he was “wrong,” and asked others to forgive him.

“I certainly regret where I caused harm,” his post reads. “Promoting the triadic model that blamed parents and conversion or prayer therapy, that made many people believe that their orientation was wrong, bad, sinful, evil, and worse that they could change was absolutely harmful.”



“It’s all in my past, but many, way TOO MANY continue believing that there is something wrong with themselves and wrong with people that choose to live their lives honestly and open as gay, lesbian, trans, etc.,” Game concluded. “Learn to love yourself and others.”