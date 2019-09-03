Mike Leach Says It Would Not Be A ‘Good Idea’ To Storm Area 51

Washington State football coach Mike Leach had some wise comments about Area 51.

There has been a huge social media movement to storm the secret American military base, but you won’t see the legendary coach among the people doing it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“No, I don’t think that would be a good idea because then they might just test out the stuff they’re testing on you to ensure you don’t get in there. You know? Our government lately is shown some resistance to enforcing laws around this country to the detriment of its citizens. I suspect those wouldn’t be laws they chose to not enforce,” Leach told the media in a video posted Monday night by Theo Lawson.

Leach also added Area 51 would be a “pretty good starting place” to look for aliens. You can watch his full comments below.

Would Mike Leach ever storm Area 51? “No, I don’t think that would be a good idea because then they might just test out the stuff they’re testing on you to ensure you don’t get in there.” pic.twitter.com/5yknDnWcJK — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) September 2, 2019

This is just another example of why Leach might be the funniest guy on the planet. Most college coaches are out here discussing the past weekend and upcoming games.

Not Leach. He’s out here giving his thoughts on Area 51. If you don’t find this man hilarious, then you just don’t have a sense of humor.

There is no chance you’d ever see Nick Saban doing this. None at all. Not even a one percent chance.

Yet, Leach just rambles on about whatever he finds entertaining in the moment. Look no further than his infamous weddings rant if you need proof of that fact.

I’m glad to know week one is in the books and Leach is already in midseason form. The rest of the country is dialing up plays and he’s urging people to not storm the secret military base in Nevada.

He just never stops entertaining!