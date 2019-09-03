More Than 6 Million People Watched Auburn Beat Oregon On ABC

A ton of people tuned in for Auburn’s shocking victory over Oregon on Sunday night.

More than six million people watched Bo Nix’s late game heroics to beat the Ducks in the final seconds of the game 27-21, according to TVByTheNumbers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That was by far and away the most watched broadcast in all of primetime television on Saturday night.

Six million people! Six million! That’s a giant number for a non-conference game. Oklahoma/Houston and Alabama/Duke both generated a rating north of a three, which means three percent of Americans with TVs tuned in, according to Darren Rovell on Monday.

All in all, those three games all put up huge numbers, but the Tigers big win over the Ducks led the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Aug 31, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT

I still can’t get over that pass from Bo Nix. It was unbelievable. I kept betting on the Ducks to win, and the true freshman passer just ripped my heart out.

He’s only been under center for a single week in his whole college career, and I’m pretty sure he’s already a legend to Auburn fans.

It’s also never a bad thing when college football ratings are nice and high. It’s just another reminder that college football rules the sports world.

Welcome back, everybody. It sure does feel good to have the sport back on our TVs.