South Carolina Releases Chilling Hype Video Ahead Of UNC Game

South Carolina dropped an epic football hype video on Twitter ahead of their game against UNC on Saturday.

The Gamecocks will take on the Tar Heels to get the season started, and they look ready to roll if this Monday hype video is any indication of things to come. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I might hate the SEC, but I know great football content when I see it. This hype video will have you itching for Saturday.

Give it a watch below.

As you all know, I am a gigantic sucker for hype videos. I literally can’t get enough. I could sit at my computer and watch them all day to prepare for the season.

There’s nothing better than a great hype video, and South Carolina gave us a golden on here. The voice over, the music the editing and everything was all perfect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb) on Aug 12, 2019 at 4:32pm PDT

I was thinking about taking UNC at +9.5, but I might have to take the Gamecocks by about a billion after seeing this hype video.

I find it really hard to believe South Carolina isn’t going to win after watching that video. Very hard to believe, indeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb) on Aug 6, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT

I was all in on UNC at +9.5, but I’m really starting to reconsider my position. Luckily, the game isn’t for a few more days.

Might have to find a dark room to think in silence because that hype video has my gambling thoughts rattled right now.