Texas Popeyes Locks Out Gun-Wielding Customers On The Hunt For Chicken Sandwich

A sign posted outside Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen states that the restaurant is out of their new chicken sandwiches in New York, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

A Popeyes location in Texas faced down gun-wielding customers Monday, but reports indicate that all they wanted was the new chicken sandwich.

Jessica Willey, reporter for ABC affiliate KTRK, tweeted, “Group of people with gun rushes door at @PopeyesChicken on Scott and Corder. They wanted the chicken sandwich, say employees. Employees were able to lock them out. @houstonpolice responded.” (RELATED: McDonalds Customer Throttles Employee In Drag-Out Fight Over … Ketchup)

Houston police were called when a small group of customers in the drive-thru — two women, three men and a baby — became angry when they were told that the popular new chicken sandwich was sold out. They approached the door and were attempting to get inside the store when employees realized that one member of the group had a gun and locked them out, according to the ABC report.

No shots were fired and no one was injured. The popularity of the chicken sandwich has led to a number of customers lashing out upon learning that the item is sold out.