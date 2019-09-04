James Comey Ignores Own Record As He Says FBI Remains ‘A Revered Institution’ Despite ‘Trump’s Lies’

Former FBI Director James Comey tweeted Wednesday that the FBI continues to be revered by Americans despite President Donald Trump’s “lies” about the national police force.

Comey insisted, “Despite two years of Trump’s lies aimed at degrading the FBI, it remains a revered institution made up of good people focused on finding truth and doing justice. Stay true to your mission. America needs you.”

The former director apparently doesn’t believe his actions over the past two years have done anything to degrade the reputation of the FBI, despite a recent report from the Inspector General of the Justice Department that Comey broke the bureau’s own rules with regards to the public disclosure of classified information. (RELATED: ‘Disturbing’: Chris Wallace Rips James Comey’s ‘Self-Righteousness’ Following Release Of IG’s Report)

The inspector general’s report condemned Comey because he “failed to live up to this responsibility” as a former FBI director, “by not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment.”

The report also notes that Comey leaked classified documents for the purpose creating “public pressure for official action.” Actions like that “set a dangerous example” for the “good people focused on finding truth” that Comey tweeted about. (RELATED: Ari Fleischer: ‘Hillary Clinton And James Comey Deserve Each Other’)

Despite the written reprimand from the IG, Comey reportedly won’t be charged for his actions because the Justice Department does not believe a prosecution would be successful.

Comey has also been attacked for reportedly either allowing or instructing the FBI to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign. Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee that he believed spying had occurred.

For his part, Comey retorted that he had “never thought of electronic surveillance” as spying. He further stated that he found it “totally normal” to station undercover agents within political campaigns.

The use of the largely discredited Steele dossier by the FBI to obtain Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants also continues to define Comey’s tenure as bureau director. The dossier claims to document Trump’s sexual adventures with Russian prostitutes as well as imagining massive collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. But Comey has admitted that the dossier was unverified — before and after — it was used as a principal document to obtain FISA warrants against Trump officials.