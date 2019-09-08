Jesse Watters Asks Scaramucci If He’s Jealous Sean Spicer Landed On DWTS

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci whether he was jealous of fellow White House alum Sean Spicer’s turn on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

Scaramucci made an appearance on Saturday night’s episode of “Watters’ World” to discuss his recent 180-degree turn from a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump to a vocal critic. (RELATED: Andy Ngo And Jesse Watters Break Down Hate Crime Hoaxes In The Trump Era, And Why People Commit Them)

WATCH:

“I can’t believe I was let back in the building,” Scaramucci laughed as Watters introduced him. “I also said Trump-noble like a nuclear meltdown, but go ahead, what do you want to talk about.”

“I know you are jealous of Sean Spicer for going on ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ won’t you just admit that?” Watters cracked, to which Scaramucci fired back, “I don’t know how to dance. I wish him well on that show.”

“You are saying you may even vote for a Democrat in 2020,” Watters redirected.

Scaramucci interrupted, correcting Watters. “I never said I was going to vote for a Democrat,” he said. “The Republican operatives put out false information that I was at a Biden fundraiser, I was not. I was at a children’s fundraiser in the Hamptons where Vice President Biden came spoke and accepted an award. No, I said, ‘Let’s see what happens,’ I don’t like answering hypotheticals.”

Scaramucci then turned his attention on Trump, saying, “This guy is no longer suitable to be president. He’s acting completely nuts. And he’s very unstable.”

“Let’s go over the last two or three weeks. He attacks the FBI unmercifully since he started. He’s going after Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve,” Scaramucci continued. “He said who’s the worst enemy of the people, President XI and Jerome Powell and the list goes on and on.”

Watters interrupted, “I understand that. But the president has always been like that. This isn’t a new type of behavior. I don’t think that he’s become way worse. He’s always been chaotic. He’s always punched back hard.”

“I know you are gonna defend him,” Scaramucci protested.

“I’m not defending him,” Watters pushed back, pointing to Scaramucci’s abrupt turn from Trump-supporter to critic. “I’m worried about you.”

“Yeah, I praised the president. I was one of those guys who praised the president. Went to war for him, gave him money, gave him family time and energy,” Scaramucci conceded, adding, “He turned on me. He turned on me.”

“Didn’t you turn on him first?” Watters asked.

“Of course not,” Scaramucci argued. “I was on the Bill Maher show saying I support him on these issues, but the racism, the full-blown racist tropes against the congresswomen, sorry I can’t defend that. The very next day he attacked me, then he went after my wife, who’s a civilian. He’s a fascist, he’s going after individual private citizens.”

“Who’s a fascist?” Watters asked.

Scaramucci replied, “Trump! The first thing in the fascist manifesto is going after private citizens, using your political power. He attacked my wife on Twitter. He’s a disgusting …”

“He’s not a fascist and you know better than that,” Watters fired back. “I think you are getting used by the media — I’m not in the tank. I think he’s a good president. I’m a little worried about you.”

Scaramucci warned Watters several times to tread carefully, suggesting that Trump might one day turn on him as well.