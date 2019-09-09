Bernie Sanders Is Now Using Linda Sarsour In Campaign Ads

In a new ad for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, activist Linda Sarsour appears.

Sarsour has previously been criticized for allegedly anti-Semitic comments. Specifically, she has been accused of being anti-Semitic by Jewish organizations and has refused to condemn Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Sanders tweeted some of Sarsour’s comments in a video that went viral Friday night and Saturday morning. (RELATED: Linda Sarsour Arrested While Blocking Streets Outside Supreme Court)

WATCH:

