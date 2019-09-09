‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Actor John Wesley Dead At 72

“Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” actor John Wesley has died at age 72.

The actor was best known for his role as Dr. Hoover on the NBC sitcom, according to a report published Sunday by Variety.

Wesley died after a long battle with multiple myeloma, the actor’s family confirmed.

“John Wesley was a gift to the world, for his kindness and grace are immortalized in his works of theatre, TV and film. I am heartbroken to have lost a dear friend today,” Wesley’s manager, Gerry Pass, said. (RELATED: Watch Will Smith In The New Trailer For ‘Gemini Man’)

Wesley was born in Louisiana and spent time on his education, obtaining degrees from the University of California, San Diego and the University of San Diego. The actor spent time in the United States Army before starting his career in Hollywood.

Wesley starred worked alongside actors such as Albert Finney, Barbra Streisand, Tim Burton, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.

The actor held roles in “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air,” “Stop, Or My Mom Will Shoot,” “Always Outnumbered” and “Missing In Action.” He made appearances in shows such as “The Jefferson’s,” “Frasier,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and “Benson.”

He is survived by his wife, mother, daughters, stepson, siblings and grandchildren.