REPORT: Melvin Gordon’s Holdout Could Go To November

Melvin Gordon could be off of the football field for a very long time.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers star running back could continue his holdout all the way to November.

The former Wisconsin star would have to report by December 1 in order to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Won’t Give Melvin Gordon New Contract, He Has Permission To Seek A Trade)

I still can’t believe we’re already at week one and this situation is still not solved. It’s truly mind-boggling.

The Chargers struggled to beat the Colts on Sunday, but Austin Ekeler did look very serviceable filling in for the Chargers with Gordon being out.

Will that change the thinking for either side? Who knows, but struggling to beat a bad Colts team isn’t exactly inspiring for fans.

Given that this holdout has now entered the season, both sides are pretty much in a big game of chicken. Gordon’s chances of getting a new deal are going to go up the more the team struggles, and the exact opposite is true if they can win without him.

As somebody who is a big fan of Gordon ever since his days of wearing red and white, I hope he gets his money, but I’m not holding my breath at this point.

It seems like the Chargers are content with him not playing, which simply makes no sense to me.