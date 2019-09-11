What Is Was Like For Two Marines In Bootcamp On 9/11

As the Twin Towers fell in New York City, first Sgts. Randall Parkes and Patrick Sansevere were training for bootcamp.

On September 11, 2001, the world changed forever and so did the lives of America’s servicemen and women. Parkes and Sansevere are still Marines today, they discuss their experiences on September 11 in the video below.

