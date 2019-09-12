Vin Scully’s Dodgers Job Application Up For Auction, Could Sell For More Than $20,000

Vin Scully’s application to work for the Dodgers could fetch an insane amount of money.

According to TMZ, the application letter from the legendary broadcaster is up for auction at SCP Auctions, and it’s expected to sell for more than $20,000.

How much did Scully want to get paid per week when he wrote the letter in December 1949? Only $100.

I’m not surprised this letter from Scully is expected to go for what is. The man is one of the most famous people to ever get on a mic.

He’s been tied to baseball and the Dodgers in a way that will be remembered for decades to come. The man didn’t just know baseball, but he was also an entertainment machine.

It’s crazy how much salaries have changed since he wrote this letter. The best broadcasters in the game these days make millions of dollars. (RELATED: Brewers Start Christian Yelich Out For The Season)

The big dogs in the industry are getting paid better than most athletes out on the field are. I don’t know what Scully’s salary was by the time he retired, but I have no doubt it was probably absurdly high.

It should be interesting to see how much a passionate baseball fan is willing to pay for the letter. I’m guessing it’ll be a substantial amount.