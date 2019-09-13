Dems Debate And Michelle Malkin On ‘Open Borders, Inc’

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with bestselling author Michelle Malkin about immigration and her new book, “Open Borders, Inc: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?” But first, we get into the “highlights” from the 3rd Democratic debate last night.

The third Democratic debate was last night in Houston, and there were some sparks. Joaquin Castro attacked Joe Biden about his health care plan and his age, only Castro was wrong. And he caught hell for it from pundits after.

Of course, the candidates attack President Trump, but they also attacked each other. We have all the highlights and lowlights.

Then we talk with Michelle Malkin about her new book, “Open Borders, Inc.” We get into the where the funding comes from for the caravans and the legal defense funds liberals use to subvert the nation’s laws. We also discuss how the left has recognized the importance of state and local elections for Attorneys General and prosecutors and how those law enforcement positions are being used to implement the left’s agenda.

