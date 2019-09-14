Refs Blow Call At The End Of North Carolina/Wake Forest, Let The Clock Hit Zero

North Carolina got hosed by the refs late Friday night in a 24-18 loss to Wake Forest.

With seconds remaining in the game and driving, Tar Heels running back Michael Carter rushed the ball up field and got out of bounds with a second left. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There was just one major problem. The refs let the clock hit zero, ending the game. It couldn’t be clearer that Carter was out with a second left.

Watch the play below.

North Carolina fails to get out of bounds and Wake Forest wins! pic.twitter.com/VJ9LyhozdP — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) September 14, 2019

I would riot if I was a fan of the Tar Heels. That was an atrocious display from the officials? How do you screw that up?

It reminds me of the Oregon/Wisconsin ending several years ago with Russell Wilson. There’s never an excuse to blow a call involving the clock.

There’s a reason we have review, and the refs still messed this one up. There’s no guarantee the Tar Heels would have won with another play, but I know for damn sure that was the incorrect call.

It’s not even up for debate. The refs screwed UNC, and their fans have every right in the world to be pissed.

These refs should be embarrassed with themselves, and it’s that simple. What an unbelievably bad ending to a game.