Sharyl Attkisson Lends Perspective To Felicity Huffman’s Short Sentence With An Observation About James Comey

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson rendered some perspective on actress Felicity Huffman’s 14-day prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal by noting that it’s still more punishment than former FBI Director James Comey has received for what many would consider far more egregious offenses.

“Not saying whether it’s right or wrong but Felicity Huffman is serving more time in prison than James Comey, who IG said violated executive order, law, policy and his employment contract by mishandling classified info. and other offenses. Comments?” Attkisson tweeted.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress was sentenced on Friday to 14 days in prison and a year of probation along with a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. Huffman, accused of spending $15,000 to boost the SAT score for her daughter, pleaded guilty in May to mail and honest services fraud. She is the first to be sentenced in the Operation Varsity Blues investigation.

Meanwhile, the inspector general’s report, released in August, stated that the former FBI director “failed to live up to this responsibility … by not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment.” (RELATED: ‘Disturbing’: Chris Wallace Rips James Comey’s ‘Self-Righteousness’ Following IG Report)

Despite this, Comey still argued that he deserved an apology from critics.