Politics

Latest Kavanaugh Allegations Another Unity Moment For Conservatives On Twitter

Scott Morefield Reporter

The latest accusations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh presented another unity moment for conservatives who may disagree about supporting President Donald Trump, but managed to unite in 2018 when Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct as a young man.

In a New York Times story published Saturday, reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly claimed to have contacted seven people who can corroborate 2018 Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez’s story. The Times story also includes a new accusation by Max Stier, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s who recounts friends pushing “his penis into the hand of a female student.” The alleged victim, Tracy Harmon Joyce, reportedly doesn’t remember the incident, according to several of her friends, and thus far has refused to talk about the accusation. (RELATED: Virginia Hume Speaks Out About Letter From Women Supporting Kavanaugh)

As they did in 2018, conservatives were quick to take to Twitter to defend Kavanaugh on Sunday: