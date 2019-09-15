Latest Kavanaugh Allegations Another Unity Moment For Conservatives On Twitter

The latest accusations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh presented another unity moment for conservatives who may disagree about supporting President Donald Trump, but managed to unite in 2018 when Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct as a young man.

Fighting back against the Kavanaugh smears is the only thing that united conservatives in years. Yes, by all means open that can of worms back up folks. Real winning strategy for 2020. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 15, 2019

In a New York Times story published Saturday, reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly claimed to have contacted seven people who can corroborate 2018 Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez’s story. The Times story also includes a new accusation by Max Stier, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s who recounts friends pushing “his penis into the hand of a female student.” The alleged victim, Tracy Harmon Joyce, reportedly doesn’t remember the incident, according to several of her friends, and thus far has refused to talk about the accusation. (RELATED: Virginia Hume Speaks Out About Letter From Women Supporting Kavanaugh)

As they did in 2018, conservatives were quick to take to Twitter to defend Kavanaugh on Sunday:

If they want to re-litigate Kavanaugh, bring ???? it ???? on ???? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 15, 2019

The @nytimes Kavanaugh Bombshell Is Actually a Dud https://t.co/cMU9oKPjea — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 15, 2019

The story: • Liberal activist A says that Kavanaugh assulted lady B back when he was in college. • The @nytimes contacts lady B. • Lady B tells @nytimes she has no idea what liberal activist A is talking about. • @nytimes publishes story without comments from Lady B. — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 15, 2019

From the article: “The authors omit the fact that the alleged victim has no memory of the alleged incident.” https://t.co/GGmvmU7ZLW — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 15, 2019

The Times is too lazy to come up with a new hoax to attack Kavanaugh, so they are just dusting this old one off and acting like it’s new https://t.co/bgTdoASIAb — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 15, 2019

The media has reached yet another disgusting new low The @nytimes should apologize to Justice Kavanaugh

https://t.co/HIjyLm9atW — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 15, 2019

Why is it that Beto’s past history of burglary and drunk driving is off limits to talk about when he runs for the Presidency yet the Democrats spent 2 months talking about a manufactured lie of something that didn’t happen in high school when Kavanaugh was up for confirmation? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 15, 2019

The latest NYT smear against Kavanaugh comes third-hand from a…Clinton defense attorney. But that’s not all. The alleged victim has zero recollection of the Clinton attorney’s story. https://t.co/nU5CmAsLvL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 15, 2019

NY Times breaks wind, not news w/ new Kavanaugh story- sources are “someone who knew someone who heard something from someone they didn’t know 30 yrs ago might have been someone who thinks they saw something but were too drunk to remember who, when, how, where, what or why.” — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 15, 2019

If Brett Kavanaugh wanted to instantly get the mainstream media utterly uncurious about his past, he should marry his brother.#caring@MZHemingway — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 15, 2019

This renewed assault on Brett Kavanaugh is only going to help Trump win in 2020. Just wait. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 15, 2019

My Latest: Media Weaponized: Continued Assaults On Kavanaugh Are Political Warfare That Should Concern Us All Please let me know what you think of the latest allegations on Kavanaugh? I wrote what I thought in this column.https://t.co/2apHTgit4u via @SaraCarterDC — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) September 15, 2019