Brutal Fight Happens During Cleveland Indians Game. The Video Is Out Of Control

Some fans at a Cleveland Indians game over the weekend decided it was a smart idea to throw punches.

In a video posted on Twitter by @NNloading, a guy just flies down out of nowhere to take some people out. He laid out like he was parachuting out of a plane.

He just took out two people without any effort at all. It was almost straight out of the WWE. Give it a watch below. It's out of control.

When you know the Indians aren’t gonna make the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Q29GwdNBek — Nick Newell (@NNloading) September 15, 2019

I know I rag on people who fight at sporting events, but I actually kind of liked this one. It's so absurd that it's almost impossible to hate.

When is the last time you saw a guy jump down multiple rows to take some people out? I'm honestly not sure if I've ever seen that before.

If you're going to fight at a sporting event, which is insanely stupid, you might as go all the way. Jumping off a seat and down some rows is about as wild as you can get.

He also pretty much ended the fight on the spot. It was just over.

While I still hate fighting at sporting events, I’m going to tip my cap on this one because that was entertaining as all hell.