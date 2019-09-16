McConnell Slams Democrats Over New Kavanaugh Allegations

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Democrats on Monday for criticizing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, as many Democrats have called for him to be impeached over new allegations of sexual misconduct.

“It’s probably felt a little like Groundhog Day,” McConnell said on the floor, calling out the New York Times report on the new allegations against Kavanaugh, calling it “poorly sourced” and “thinly reported.” McConnell also said, “call it a one-year anniversary reenactment.”

“Over the last couple of days, leading Democrats have tried to grab on to yet another poorly sourced, thinly reported, unsubstantiated allegation against Justice Brett Kavanaugh,” McConnell said. (RELATED: NYT Publishes Correction After Leaving Out Exculpatory Evidence From Brett Kavanaugh Story)

“Little things like facts and evidence didn’t stop Democrats from rushing to exploit this. Even as the media was trying to backpedal, a number of the Democratic presidential candidates were hysterically calling for Justice Kavanaugh to be impeached,” McConnell continued.

“It would be a mistake to dismiss this as a bad case of sour grapes. This is not just a left-wing obsession with one man. It’s part of a deliberate effort to attack judicial independence,” McConnell added.

The New York Times ended up having to publish a correction late Sunday night after leaving out key evidence in a story about Kavanaugh’s time as a student at Yale University. (RELATED: Watch What Happens When A Group Of Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Run Into A Group That Supports Kavanaugh)

The New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly have not been reprimanded for their mistake, despite lawmakers continuing to run with the story.