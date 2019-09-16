Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Vanilla-Colored Pantsuit At Medal Ceremony

Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Monday in a gorgeous vanilla-colored pantsuit for a medal ceremony at the White House.

The First Lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve off-white jacket and matching pants as she joined President Donald Trump to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to legendary New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera in the East Room. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a peach-colored top and high heels. Check out some of the videos posted on social media from the ceremony.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

President Trump is presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to New York Yankees legend and star pitcher Mariano Rivera in a ceremony at the White House https://t.co/dtlopyyR4I pic.twitter.com/jZQLNptTxG — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 16, 2019

Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony for former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera. pic.twitter.com/os5lfrwfQN — @WADIBIG (@wadibig) September 16, 2019

FLOTUS always looks fantastic no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Most notably, the first lady stunned when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping, sleeveless red dress for a dinner last month during the G7 Summit in France.

She completed the look with loose hair and metallic red high heels.

