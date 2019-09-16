Editorial

Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Vanilla-Colored Pantsuit At Medal Ceremony

U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends an event where President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees player Mariano Rivera in the East Room of the White House on September 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Rivera who retired in 2013 was unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers‚Äô Association of America. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Monday in a gorgeous vanilla-colored pantsuit for a medal ceremony at the White House.

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The First Lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve off-white jacket and matching pants as she joined President Donald Trump to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to legendary New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera in the East Room.

She completed the great look with loose hair, a peach-colored top and high heels. Check out some of the videos posted on social media from the ceremony.

FLOTUS always looks fantastic no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Most notably, the first lady stunned when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping, sleeveless red dress for a dinner last month during the G7 Summit in France.

She completed the look with loose hair and metallic red high heels.

