Celebrate Jada Pinkett Smith’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Jada Pinkett’s Smith’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 48-year-old actress' day, we searched the internet find some of her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there have been some incredible ones over the years.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, the "Girls Trip" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she scored the role of a college student on the NBC sitcom called "A Different World" from 1987-1993 with such stars as Lisa Bonet and Kadeem Hardison.

Soon she would score her first part on the big screen in "Menace II Society" in 1993. But it wasn't until she got the lead female role as Eddie Murphy's love interest in the quirky romantic comedy remake of "The Nutty Professor" in 1996 that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

Since that time, she's appeared in dozens of movies throughout her career. Most notably, in the sci-fi thriller franchise of "The Matrix" in "The Matrix Reloaded," "The Matrix Revolution" and also in "Collateral" in 2004, alongside stars as Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx.

On top of all that talent, she is truly one of the most gorgeous women in the world. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this slideshow of her most unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this is her best year yet. Happy Birthday, Jada!