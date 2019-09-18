Editorial

Ivanka Wows In Gorgeous Black And White Polka Dot Dress

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez stands next to US President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, (L) at the Presidential Palace in Asuncion, on September 6, 2019. - Ivanka Trump is on her third destination of a South American tour to promote women's empowerment. (Photo credit: NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black and white dress at a Boys and Girls Club event in Washington, D.C.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the short sleeve, sheer polka dot number that went down past her knees in pictures she shared on Instagram from today’s festivities at the center for a Work Force advisory board meeting. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and white high heels. She captioned her post, “Wonderful starting the morning at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.”  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

“Spending time with America’s youth leaves one feeling incredibly optimistic about the future of this great country,” she added. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Several other pictures have surfaced on social media from the day’s gathering.

The first daughter always looks great no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Most notably, she turned heads when she stepped out during her trip to South America wearing a stunning metallic gold sleeveless number for a dinner with Columbian President Ivan Duque and his wife Maria Ruiz.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.