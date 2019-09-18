Rebooting ‘The Office’ A ‘Goal’ For NBC’s New Streaming Service

NBC might be bringing back “The Office” after all.

It was recently announced that NBC’s new streaming service Peacock would include classic hits like old episodes of the show and “Parks and Rec.”

However, if everything goes to plan, “The Office” might just get rebooted. NBCUniversal Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises told Deadline that it’s a “goal” to do a “reboot” of the classic comedy. (RELATED: Watch Andy And Dwight Sing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ In ‘The Office’)

It’s not known at this time how many original cast members would be included or if any of them would even be included at all.

While I’ve always wished “The Office” would return (as have many others), I must admit that I’d prefer it stayed finished unless it was done correctly.

The hit NBC show rode off into the sunset in perfect fashion, and there’s no need to revive it unless it’s done to perfection.

I’d rather we just revisit old episodes than get a reboot that is half-cocked and not good.

It’d probably be great if you got the majority of the old cast back, but there are likely going to be many major figures missing.

Steve Carell at this point is way too big. Nobody is going to stop doing movies to do an “Office” reboot. The exact same can be said about John Krasinski.

He’s now a mega-star. I find it hard to believe he’d want to do a streaming show. “The Office” was fine when Carell left because the rest of the cast was so strong.

Would it still be great if Krasinski also wasn’t there? I’d have to assume the answer would be no.

We’ll have to see what happens, but I’m totally content at this point with the show never returning if the alternative is a less than serviceable reboot.

That might be a harsh stance, but it’s where I’m at after years of fandom.