Melania Shines In Gorgeous Sleeveless White Dress At Ribbon Cutting

Melania Trump definitely shined Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous white dress for a ribbon cutting ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless number that went down past her knees, as she celebrated the re-opening of the Washington Monument after it had been closed for 37 months to modernize the elevator system and allow for a new security screening facility. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and stunning floral high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

FLOTUS fashion sense is always right on point, as has been noted many times before. Most notably, she turned heads when she showed up wearing a beautiful vanilla-colored pantsuit at the White House for a medal ceremony.

“Proud to recognize Mariano Rivera at the @WhiteHouse today to receive the Medal of Freedom,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram in the great outfit. “We celebrate his incredible career in baseball and ability to bring people together not only through love of the game, but also his philanthropic efforts.”

