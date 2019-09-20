Urban Meyer Doesn’t ‘Agree’ With Miami (Ohio) Coach Publicly Saying Ohio State Is Substantially Better

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer wasn’t a fan of Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin publicly flaming his own team.

The Redhawks will play the Buckeyes tomorrow, and it’s likely going to get out of control right away. That’s probably why Martin said playing OSU is, “like going to recess and they have the first 85 picks.” That comment didn’t sit well with Meyer at all. (RELATED: Miami (Ohio) Coach Chuck Martin Has Great Line About Playing Ohio State And Recess)

Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin on facing Ohio State: “It’s kind of like going to recess and they have the first 85 picks.” — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 16, 2019

The three-time national champion said the following during an appearance on BTN, according to Saturday Tradition:

I don’t know if I agree with making a public statement like that, whether you believe it or not. You don’t have to beat Ohio State, what you have to do is win a bunch of individual battles and hang in there in a game like that.

I understand the point Meyer is making here, but I don’t disagree with Martin at all. Whether he publicly says it or not, we all know OSU is better at every single position on the field.

It’s also not just that they’re better, it’s that the Buckeyes are miles better. The backups for OSU would almost all certainly start for the Redhawks.

Pretending like anything is different than that reality would just be delusional.

At some point, you just have to face the music and dance. OSU is going to maul the Redhawks. It’s going to be unbelievably ugly.

Martin can say his team sucks or he can pretend they don’t when compared to the Buckeyes. It’s not going to stop the massacre that’s inbound for Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Sep 19, 2019 at 10:16am PDT

You can catch the game on BTN at 3:30 EST if you want to see a murder on live TV.