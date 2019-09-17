Miami (Ohio) Coach Chuck Martin Has Great Line About Playing Ohio State And Recess

Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin recently had a golden line about playing the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend.

“It’s kind of like going to recess and they have the first 85 picks,” Martin told the media about the big weekend matchup, according to Joey Kaufman on Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it’s hard to disagree with Martin’s assessment of the situation, especially between two teams that are so unevenly matched.

The Redhawks aren’t atrocious. They’re just kind of a middle of the pack Group of Five team, but they’re no match for the Buckeyes.

Some might say Martin was being a bit over the top by saying it’s like getting the first 85 picks at recess, but he’s likely not wrong.

Every single player at OSU would start for Miami. Hell, most of the backups at OSU would probably be starters for the Redhawks.

The talent gap is that substantial.

Justin Fields has feasted through the first three weeks of the season, and that’s not going to change this weekend. He’s going to cut loose like it’s going out of style.

The man is a freak of nature, and the Redhawks won’t have an answer for him at all. They might have to beg him to take a few plays off just so that it’s even.

At least Martin is well-aware of the situation he finds himself. That way, it won’t be a surprise when OSU runs away with it Saturday.