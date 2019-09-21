Calvin Johnson Says He Smoked Marijuana After Every NFL Game

Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson used marijuana regularly during his NFL career.

Sports Illustrated recently published an incredible profile on the future hall of fame receiver, and it is must-read content for NFL fans.

One of the most fascinating parts of the entire profile was when they talked about Johnson smoking pot after “every game.” (RELATED: Detroit Lions Will Try To Fix The Relationship With Calvin Johnson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Johnson Jr. (@megatron) on Mar 26, 2018 at 10:54am PDT

There’s going to be a “30 for 30” made on Calvin Johnson someday, and it’s going to be incredible. The guy’s body got destroyed playing for the Lions.

Despite that, the Lions still forced him to repay part of his signing bonus. Just how bad were his physical issues? According to the SI profile, he had at least nine concussions during his NFL career.

He also claimed the Lions pressured him to change his story about a 2012 concussion suffered against the Vikings.

“I knew I was concussed because I blacked out. I wasn’t seeing straight. And they wanted me to change my story,” Johnson told SI.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Johnson Jr. (@megatron) on Oct 11, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

I really wish nothing but the best for Johnson going forward. The fact the Lions and him aren’t on great terms is really sad.

He’s the second best player in the history of the organization, and they tossed him aside and demanded money from him the moment he hung it up.

The guy put his body on the line for a team that simply didn’t have the same level of commitment to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Johnson Jr. (@megatron) on Jul 16, 2016 at 11:31am PDT

I hope he’s enjoying retirement because there’s no doubt at all that Calvin Johnson deserves everything he has.

He’s one of the best players in the history in the league. It’s a damn shame things ended the way they did.