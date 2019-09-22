Andrew Gillum Claims DeSantis Is Using Registration Site Maintenance To Suppress Voters

Former Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum appeared to claim Sunday that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was using routine maintenance of Florida’s voter registration website to suppress voters.

“Today starts National Voter Registration Week,” Gillum tweeted. “So the DeSantis Administration decides it’s time to pull down RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov for ‘routine maintenance.’ Only thing routine is the voter suppression part.”

Today starts National Voter Registration Week. So the DeSantis Administration decides it’s time to pull down https://t.co/4fOOFLJm7m for “routine maintenance.” Only thing routine is the voter suppression part. pic.twitter.com/VGEvi0THEZ — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) September 22, 2019

We must all keep an active eye to ensure that all who are eligible have every opportunity to register & vote in this upcoming election. So much is on the line! https://t.co/VriFTM4Fxk — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) September 22, 2019

According to the website, the maintenance only prevented voters from registering online. Printable versions of the voter registration application were still accessible for download. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Claimed Abrams And Gillum Would Be Governors If Not For ‘Voter Suppression’)

Gillum followed his initial tweet with an update several hours later, noting that the website had returned to full functionality.

“The Florida online registration site is operational again, following it being down for ‘routine’ maintenance as we begin #NationalVoterRegistrationDay ????. Let’s do our part and get registered, or register family or friends to vote this week????????,” he tweeted.