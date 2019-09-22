Politics

Andrew Gillum Claims DeSantis Is Using Registration Site Maintenance To Suppress Voters

Florida gubernatorial candidates, Republican Ron DeSantis, (L), and Democrat Andrew Gillum fist bump after a debate, at Broward College in Davie, Florida, U.S. October 24, 2018. Wilfredo Lee/ Pool via REUTERS
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Former Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum appeared to claim Sunday that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was using routine maintenance of Florida’s voter registration website to suppress voters.

“Today starts National Voter Registration Week,” Gillum tweeted. “So the DeSantis Administration decides it’s time to pull down RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov for ‘routine maintenance.’ Only thing routine is the voter suppression part.”

According to the website, the maintenance only prevented voters from registering online. Printable versions of the voter registration application were still accessible for download. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Claimed Abrams And Gillum Would Be Governors If Not For ‘Voter Suppression’)

Gillum followed his initial tweet with an update several hours later, noting that the website had returned to full functionality.

“The Florida online registration site is operational again, following it being down for ‘routine’ maintenance as we begin #NationalVoterRegistrationDay ????. Let’s do our part and get registered, or register family or friends to vote this week????????,” he tweeted.