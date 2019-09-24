‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Returns Wednesday On FXX At 10:00 EST

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re only one day away from the return of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” on FXX for season 14.

On Wednesday night at 10:00 EST, the greatest comedy ever created for television will be back on with new episodes. (RELATED: Watch The First Trailer For Season 14 Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’)

After a couple slightly down seasons, it looks like “Always Sunny” might be returning to prime form, and I can’t wait.

Outside of maybe “South Park,” there’s not a single show on TV that takes aim at PC culture and relevant social issues like “Sunny” does.

There’s literally nothing off limits, and it’s why people love the show so much. They’ll literally attack any topic, on any part of the political spectrum and more.

In an area of censorship, “Sunny” is what we all need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Sunny in Philadelphia (@alwayssunnyfxx) on Sep 23, 2019 at 4:18pm PDT

The first several seasons of “Sunny” were straight heat in the comedy game. I’d never seen anything like it before.

Charlie, Dennis, Frank, Dee and Mac were a combination that simply couldn’t be matched. Now, the past couple years were a shade down.

It is what it is. It’s hard to always be at an elite level after more than a decade on television.

Having said that, I’m confident we’re in for a fun time Wednesday night on FXX. As a fan of the hit show, my expectations are high, and I think they’ll get met.